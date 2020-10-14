Military Stores Recovered At NUP Offices After Police Operation

Kampala – The Police have raided the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

Reports indicate that a number of people have been arrested while several items were confiscated by the Police.

NUP is headed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi and earlier he was slated to meet party youth representatives at the venue.

According to the police the operation at NUP locations targets all locations illegally manufacturing, supplying, distributing, selling and using uniforms and accouterments whose ownership and patented designs was gazetted and an exclusive preserve of the Armed Forces.

It should be remembered that the dress code for the Uganda People’s Defence Force was gazetted last year, meaning all the marks, insignia, decorations and uniforms are the property of the state or classified stores.

Following the gazetting of the dres code of the UPDF, the Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige said that anyone found in unlawful possession, selling or dealing in them would be prosecuted under the UPDF Act 2005.

“The dress code for the UPDF has been gazetted. the action was endorsed by the top organs of the army which also commended the dress committee for concluding the task assigned to it years back. This development is a milestone in the long history of the UPDF, “Brig Richard Karemire the then UPDF spokesman noted adding; “It manifests the commitment to define identity and outlook of a professional army as well as adhering to the EAC protocols.”

The notice in the Gazette states that, unless granted authority by a competent military authority, it is prohibited to sell, offer or expose for sale, manufacture or use any uniform so nearly resembling the uniform of the UPDF and like to deceive the public.

It is also prohibited to wear or use any decoration supplied or authorised for use by any member of the defence forces.

Latest Posts

However, Robert Kyagulanyi and his NUP members continued to flout the regulations as issued following the gazette.