Woman dies, another severely injured after Truck knocks Motorcycle learners

DECEASED: Deborah Busaro,

Kisoro – One person died on spot and another was rushed to St. Francis hospital Mutolere on Saturday evening after they were involved in a nasty accident along the Rubanda -Kisoro road.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesman identified the deceased as Deborah Busaro, 21, a resident of Gatete village Murora sub-county Kisoro district, a student at Metropolitan international university.

Busaro, working in the production department of the Diocese of Muhabura bakery, was a passenger on a motorcycle Registration number UDV 831X Jailing Black that was being ridden by Viola Ankunda 21 a resident of Masaka village chahi sub-county Kisoro district

Viola Ankunda 21 a resident of Masaka village chahi sub-county Kisoro district admitted at St Francis Hospital Mutolere

Ankunda was rushed to St Francis Hospital Mutolere with serious injuries.

Maate revealed that it happened at Nyakabande along the Rubanda -Kisoro road at Gatete playground as Ankunda tried to enter the road and she was knocked by the motor vehicle registration number UAP 010F/UAL 626X an Actros white in colour that was returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Bunagana after taking cement there and was bound to Hima in Kasese.

One of the eyewitness says that the two had got the Motorcycle from one person that was at the playground playing football as they tried to enter the road they hit the trailer behind carrier as Busaro who was the passenger on the Motorcycle fell off into the tyres of the trailer and it ran over her but Ankunda the one that was riding it was left with injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Maate says that police visited the scene and her body was taken to kisoro hospital mortuary, as the Ill-fated vehicle is now parked at Kisoro police

The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested and is under police custody, With other inquiries at hand as the case is registered under file TAR 20/2020 at Kisoro police station.