We don’t want corrupt leaders in Arua City, NRM diehards warn

Nola Buleru while spiting fire at corrupt leaders in Arua on Friday

Arua – A section of NRM diehards in Arua have warned politicians and technocrats yearning to take up leadership roles in the newly created Arua City to forget about ‘eating,’ saying they want a corruption-free City.

Led by Nola Buleru, an NRM mobilizer in Arua also locally known as President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, the NRM members threatened to expose any corrupt leader in the course of the operationalization of the City.

Arua City is among the seven Cities in the country that commenced on Wednesday July 1, 2020. The City consists of two Divisions; Arua Central Division which was formerly Arua Municipality and Ayivu Division, the then Ayivu County.

“As NRM leaders in Arua, we would like to warn the political and technical leadership not to frustrate President Museveni’s effort of granting us Arua City status by turning it into a corruption ground other than using the opportunity to offer services to the people,” Buleru warned on Friday.

“It has come to our notice that some leaders are now warming up to come to Arua City to ‘eat’ but I want to assure them that we shall not tolerate corruption here, and we shall expose them to the President and the public at large” Buleru stressed.

She noted that President Museveni granted Arua a City status even when some opposition elements in Arua were against it and as a result, nobody should put his effort to waste.

Buleru who is on record for crying before President Museveni for the City at State House Entebbe in 2015 when a delegation from Arua was led to meet the President thanked him for wiping off her tears.

“The coming of Arua City and President Museveni’s fight against Coronavirus is an automatic vote for him in West Nile. Nobody has died of covid-19 in Uganda because of the effort put by our party chairman and now with the coming of this City, many are going to get employment so, what will stop people from voting for Museveni?” Buleru asked.

She promised to take the lead in campaigning for Museveni to see into it that he gets over 90 per cent votes in Arua and other parts of the region.

Officials today (Friday) gathered at the Mayor’s garden in Arua for the official inauguration of the City.

During the function, Al-Hajj Isa Afeku Kato, the then Mayor of Arua Municipality was installed as the interim Mayor of Arua City.