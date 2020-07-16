Three Ugandans Dragged to High Court for extorting Rwandan Refugees of UGX400M

Self style Human Rights Activist, Sulah Nuwamanya

Kampala – A distressed Ugandan has dragged three others to the High Court citing extortion of monies, defamation and subversive actions

Henry Mugisha, a Ugandan national, dragged Sulah Nuwamanya, Prossy Boonabana and Godfrey Chebet to the High court for false imprisonment, slander and defamation.

The trio have been engaged in an endless altercation with Mugisha and several other Rwandans living in Uganda.

Efforts by this website to reach them for a comment this afternoon failed.

In a case filed under civil suit no. 189 of 2020, Mugisha (plaintiff) accuses the three (defendants) of detaining him for over Seven hours on suspicions that he was a Rwandan spy.

“On, about March 27, 2020, the accused (defendants) herein instigated, financed and arrested the Plaintiff (Mugisha) unlawfully, imprisoned for 7 hours in his office and caused search of his home and office on fabricated and malicious allegations,” read part of case.

Mugisha, through his Lawyers, MS Kigenyi – Opira and Company Advocates, reveals that the Nuwamanya and Boonabana alleged that he was extorting money under false pretence, misled security agencies – framing him that he was in possession of a gun.

“The defendants (Nuwamanya, Prossy and Chebet) misled security agencies – Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) that the plaintiff had a gun, information the defendants knew was clearly false but only calculated to cause pain, psychological torture and defame the plaintiff (Mugisha),” read suit filled with the High Court.

Sources reveal that one of the co-accused Sulah Nuwamanya is former Journalist of The New Times Publications turning as a self-proclaimed as human rights activist.

On the other hand, Intel indicates that on Wednesday July 8, the shrewd Boonabana was arrested by Uganda Police at Lumumba Avenue while parking and later paraded before a magistrate at Buganda Road court.

She was, however, granted bail after convincing the magistrate that she is a single mother and that her son is epileptic. She is believed to hail from Nakasongola district in central Uganda.

A highly placed source at Buganda Road Court indicate that the combined money extorted from unsuspecting victims is to a tune of UGX335m. The source also reveals there the duo has seven counts on their charge sheet.

Little is know about the third defendant Godfrey Chebet.

For fraud alone, about 15 victims have reported to Police and recorded statements pinning Boonabana and Nuwamanya.

Uganda and Rwanda have been engaged in backdoor talks to end a two year long standoff that resulted into the southern neighbour closing her border!