TRAGIC! Teenager drowns in Lake Bunyonyi After Reported Missing

Kabale – The body of a 19-year-old who went missing from his Parents home last week was on Monday, July 6 found dead floating on Lake Bunyonyi.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, said that the dead body was reported to Police by Nyinanyondi LC 1 Chairman Sande after it was found floating on the Africa;s second deepest lake.

“The Police followed the matter, we discovered the body floating in Lake Bunyonyi in Nyinanyondi village in Katenga Parish in Kamuganguzi Sub County, Kabale district,” Maate said.

Maate identified the deceased as Clinton Tindyebwa, 19, resident of Omururdinda cell Kicumbi sub-county Kabale district.

The deceased’s mother Peninah Kamuhanda revealed that Tindyebwa disappeared from home since June 29, 2020, prompting her to report to Kabale police station.

A Police case was opened on July 6 th 2020 under file number SD reference 40/6/7/2020 and pends investigation.