Rubanda East MP Musasizi Lashes out at Opponents for Defacing Posters, Political Sabotage

Rubanda – Henry Musasizi the Rubanda East member of parliament has expressed anger at his political opponents, who he alleges defaced campaign posters in the constituency.

The Agitated Musasizi revealed that that the enemies behind this attack were even hatching a plan to kill a person and blame him for it.

“They’ve got ill plans for my campaign. I have intelligence that they are training a killer group, and plan to dress them in my campaign shirts, kill a person in this constituency and later claim it is me. I have the full information and have informed security,” he said

“They’ve been vandalizing my posters in Kagarama, Ihanga and other places at 3am. And those people are trained from a place I know. I even know their trainer.”

He added, “When you vandalize a billboard it doesn’t mean you’ve won an election. I want to urge my supporters to keep calm because they want us to react in anger. We shall bring more billboards, more posters no matter how many times they destroy them. We shall not rest until they get tired. My opponent should explain his manifesto, not to attack billboards. He shouldn’t waste his energy on malice and sabotage”

Musasizi, who is also the chairperson of the finance committee in parliament, is seeking his third term in parliament as is facing the current Rubanda District Chairperson, Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema in the hotly contested election.

When contacted, Biryabarema dismissed the allegations that he and his agents were behind the attack. He instead accused MP Musasizi of mobilizing his agents to deface his posters in Bushure, Mpungu parish in Hamurwa Sub County where Musasizi is born.

Tai Ramathan, the Rubanda District police commander while commenting on the matter told our reporter that a suspect identified as Julius Bishangwaho had been detained at Rubanda police, after being caught defacing the billboard belonging to MP Musasizi.

Also Read

He, however, didn’t reveal whether the suspect had confessed to have been sent by Chairperson Jogo Biryabarema to do the job.