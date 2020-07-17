July 17, 2020

VIDEO: Sudhir’s Son Rajiv Ruparelia Survives Assassination Attempt

July 17, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Rajiv Ruparelia

Kololo – Business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia’s son, Rajiv Ruparelia survived an assassination attempt this morning by Police guards attached the Counter-Terrorism unit

Reports reaching this site indicate that the police officers driving at breakneck speed in a van attempted to run over Rajiv as jogged near his father’s house in Kololo.

In flash, Rajiv managed to outsmart them and quickly dashed out of the road.

The van, however, ran over security dogs guarding Sudhir’s home, leaving them with serious injuries.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed the incident but said the matter was being handled by Kira police station.

“You mean the case at Kira police station, Let me get you details said before hanging up” His boss, Fred Enanga said he was yet to get a briefing about the incident.

About Post Author

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

author

http://34.86.235.218

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

POLITICAL MOVES: Dr. Stella Nyanzi Picks People Power forms for Kampala Woman MP seat

July 17, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Makerere’s Amanda Ngabirano takes charge as Ag CJ Owiny-Dollo inaugurates National Physical Planning Board

July 17, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Three Ugandans Dragged to High Court for extorting Rwandan Refugees of UGX400M

July 16, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications.    Ok No thanks
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami