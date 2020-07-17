Four stolen maize cobs cause death of three refugees in Obongi

Obongi – Three South Sudanese have been killed in tribal fight at a refugee settlement in Obongi district.

The three victims of Nuer Origin were on 14th July 2020 murdered by their fellow refugees of Kuku tribe, all from South Sudan.

Particulars of the deceased are yet being established as the bodies were found in the bush with bloodstains

Police Public Relations Officer for West Nile/North West Nile Regions, SP Angucia Josephine told Red Pepper digital that the incident started on 14th July 2020 at 5:30Pm in Palorinya refugee Settlement camp-zone 2, Kaali village/parish, Itula sub county, Obongi district and it reached its peak on 15th July 2020.

According to eye witnesses, the incident started when a Nuer youth stole 4 pieces of maize from a garden belonging to a Kuku family. He was then arrested and taken to his family members for punishment of which they agreed to harmonise the matter amicably in the following day since it was late.

The matter twisted violent when the maize theft suspect claimed that his phone was stollen by the Kuku on the course of his arrest.

The allegation angered the complainant, who responded by picking a stick and beat the suspect, making the Nuer people to reciprocate by burning houses of the KuKu people.

However, the matter eventually escalated up into a serious fight between the Kuku and the Nuer groups of refugees as the Nuer were overpowered and driven out of their homes and some of their homes were burnt.

Two of the Nuers died on the day of the out break of the conflict and one died on Wednesday 15th July 2020, after having being admitted in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the District Police Commander Obongi, with a force from Base camp, Morobi police station and the mother station in Obongi responded to the scene and calmed down the situation.

According to the police PRO OC CID and a team of detectives including SOCO Obongi visited the crime scene to commence investigations.

“The bodies were taken to Obongi Health Centre IV for post mortem as 26 suspects arrested in connection with arson in Palorinya conflict while others are still being traced in ongoing investigations and Patrols” the police regional PRO intimated to Red Pepper digital.

Obongi district Police and other district security committee members, officials from OPM, Implementing Partners, Local and Cultural Leaders had a Security meeting so as to end and prevent reoccurrence of the tribal fight.