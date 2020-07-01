Mobilise resources to start long term Capital projects, Do not heavily rely on Donors – Bishop Zoreka

Kanungu – The Bishop of the Diocese of Kinkizi Rt Rev Dan Zoreka has underscored the need for Ugandans to learn how to mobilise resources that can be put together to start long-lasting capital projects without waiting for donors.

Bishop Zoreka made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding at the commissioning of of Kihihi Hill Rain Water Harvesting and Sanitation Improvement Project at St Andrews Church of Uganda and Kihihi High School both in Kihihi Town Council.

He said that he was happy that out of the total estimated cost of Ugx 183.5 million, the local community contributed about Ugx 13.9 million which indicated that the local communities have got the potential to mobilise their own resources.

“It’s time to take an initiative to start mobilising the financial resources locally and be able to put up more projects to benefit the people” Bishop Zoreka said.

The Bishop also called upon the beneficiaries to plan on how to sustain the projects funded by donors by carefully taking care of them and work hard to ensure that they start others.

Bishop Zoreka said that Water was life and therefore no one should personalise the source of water and called upon the people who have settled on water catchment areas to vacate them so that all the Community can utilize it.

Rev Can Eric Beingana the Coordinator of North Kigezi Kinkizi Dioceses Water Sanitation Program (NKKD WATSAN), who implemented the project, most of the funding was financed by UK Support Group in Britain who walked to raise the money for carry out the project.

Rev Beingana said that the they have constructed one Ferro Cement water harvesting tank at St Andrews Church of Uganda and a VIP Latrine and 2 Ferro Cement water Harvesting tanks and 3 VIP Latrines at Kihihi High School and and a bath shelter for girls which is expected to serve an estimated 2000 people.

Speaking at the same function, the Headteacher Kihihi High School Stanley Turyasingura hailed the Dioceses of North Kigezi and Kinkizi for identifying the school as a prime in the beneficiary which will go a long way to improve the sanitation standards at the school.

Turyasingura said that the school currently has a total population of 986 students out of which 533 are boys and 453 are girls who will be the direct beneficiaries of the improved sanitation standards.

The function which was held under the scientific arrangement was attended by Kanungu District Leaders.