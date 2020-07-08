SUICIDE: Man ‘takes own life’ after divorce, Bank loan takes toll

Kazo – Locals in Kanoni have, on Tuesday, July 8, woken to shocking suicide with a resident taking their own life

Identified by residents and local authorities, Alex Baguma, who is in 40s, was found hanging lifeless ion a big Eucalyptus tree in Bwagonga III, Kanoni.

An eye witness revealed that he found the deceased hanging by the tree as he headed for his farm

“It was in the morning when I was moving to the farm and was shocked to see the body of the deceased hanging lifeless and I dashed to inform the responsible authorities,” said Allan Tumuhirwe, a key witness.

Speaking to District Councilor Kanoni sub-county Mr Fred Ntungire, who was at the scene, revealed that Baguma had his personal problems that could have triggered the suicide.

“He was recently divorced by his wife and had a bank loan which was giving him sleepless nights to the extent of vacating his house in fear to be caught by the bank loans officers in this Covid19,” said Ntungire.

According to sources reveal that this is not the first time Alex has attempted to take his life,

Last year, he took poison and was immediately taken to Kagongo hospital where he was rescued; unfortunately, no one was near to rescue him before he took his own life.