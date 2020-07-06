July 6, 2020

MAK Medical School Modifies Internship Program amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

July 6, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Makerere University

Kampala – One of Africa’s leading institutions of higher learning, Makerere University has made a modification to the long-awaited internship and placement programme.

Taking the lead is the College of Health Sciences (CHS).CHS has made a number of modifications to its internship, electives, and industrial placement program as it copes with restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

In a circular/communication sanctioned by the Principal of CHS, Mr Charles Ibingira, modification on the programme subsequent to a ‘special’ senate sitting on June 1.

“The internship will be conducted less by 2 weeks with supervisors and instructors who have not given introductory lectures before COVID-19 Lockdown to give them by e-learning in the initial phases of the respective placements,” read part of the statement.

As a precaution to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Students were sent home on March 20 and were unable to complete the second semester of the 2019/20 academic year, which precedes the internship program.

With the reopening date for schools and universities seemingly farfetched, the Makerere University senate recently gave the 2020 internship program a go-ahead.

.

About Post Author

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

author

http://34.86.235.218

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

More Stories

KENYA: COVID-19 cases hit 8,067 as 181 more patients test positive

July 6, 2020 AGENCIES

Facts so far about Emmanuel Tegu

July 6, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Woman dies, another severely injured after Truck knocks Motorcycle learners

July 5, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications.    Ok No thanks
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami