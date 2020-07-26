LOVE SUNDAYS | Afrigo Band’s Joanita Kawalya, husband mark 25 years of Marriage.

25years in Marriage: Christoper and Joanita Muganga

Kampala – Ugandan musician and activist, Joanita Kawalya Muganga Ndwadde on Wednesday, July 22, marked the silver jubilee of her marriage to the ‘love of her life’ Christopher Kagolo Muganga.

The bubbly and melodious singer, Kawalya took to her social media to celebrate the 25 years in marriage calling her husband, Mr Muganda (aka Jim Wange) her ‘best forever’

“You have been my special friend in my life for 25years. I thank you for being supportive and tolerant in whatever I do and I promise you’ll always be my best forever,” an emotional Joanita Kawalya.

She added: “On this day as we celebrate our silver Jubilee let’s continue praying to the Lord to strengthen and comfort our family and togetherness.”

The calm and collected Muganga is a curriculum specialist and Deputy Director at the National Curriculum Development Center –NCDC and has beevn at the forefront of developing of the new curriculum

The Education expert has always supported the Afrigo Band star throughout her music career – gracing most of her shows.

The Mugangas are blessed with two beautiful children; Matilda Nakayima )(aka Matty Witty) And Wangi Christopher.

Happy 25th Anniversary to the Mugangas.