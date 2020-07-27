Three LC5 Contestants Petition Kanungu NRM Secretariat Over Political Foul Play

Kanungu – Confusion has rocked Kanungu NRM Secretariate after four aspiring candidates including James Ruugi Kaberuka the Kinkiizi West MP were found to be crossed from the NRM voters register with an ink pen.

The issue has raised a storm as the ruling National Resistance Movement gears up for the nomination of its candidates to contest at different levels of political leadership.

The affected include Kinkizi West Member of Parliament James Kaberuka, current Kanyantorogo Sub County LC 3 Chairman, Ruggi Kenneth Tumuhamye, current LC 3 Chairman Kihihi Town Council Zepher Mugisha is the and is both on Independent ticket while Caleb Tumwesimire Kipande who are all aspiring to contest for the LC5 boss seat in the forthcoming NRM primaries.

Kanyantorogo Sub County LC 3 Chairman, Ruggi Kenneth Tumuhamye

After learning about this political sabotage aimed at alienating them from participating in the NRM primaries, the four have since written to the Secretary-General Justine Kasule Lumumba requesting her to explain the abnormally.

According to a letter dated July 25th 2020, the four aspirants requested the Secretary-General to intervene and clear the air about this anormally.

“We have confirmed that our names have been crossed from our village NRM register, yet we are Aspiring candidates on different positions in the forthcoming NRM primary elections, it’s our humble request to know from your office the reasons for crossing our names and we kindly request for interventions in this serious matter” read part of the petition addressed to Secretary-General of NRM.

The petition is also copied to the National Chairman of the NRM, the Chairman of Election Commission in NRM, the Resident District Commissioner Kanungu, the District Police Commander and NRM District Registrar Kanungu.

In 2015, the then NRM District Registrar John Byaruhanga was on spot for announcing wrong results for some of the NRM winners which took the intervention of President Museveni who ordered the NRM Electoral Commission to revisit the declaration of the results and announce the right results.

It is now suspected that the invisible person behind the announcement of wrong resultswas deemed behind the crossing on names of aspirants from the NRM register.

When contacted, the NRM Director of Information and Communication Dombo Emmanuel said that the NRM Secretariat is yet to get the petition from the affected people.

“We shall receive it and study it and that is when we shall give out the official communication,” Dombo said.

It’s also reported that Kanungu Resident District Commissioner Hajji Shaffigue Ssekandi held a closed-door meeting with the affected people and advised them to contact the authorities in NRM party before it’s too late.

Kanungu District NRM Chairman Godfrey Karabenda said that he is not sure at which point the names were crossed and the matter has been forwarded to the NRM Secretariat for investigation and further handling.

Karabenda who is also the Kanungu Town Council Chairman, however, said that it’s reported that the affected persons had at one time left the party.

In September 2019, Kanungu politicians who are reported to have left the party met President Yoweri Museveni at his Rwakitura home who welcomed them back to the NRM and asked them to work for the party.

Early this month President Museveni also held a meeting with 27 NRM Members of Parliament who did not vote for the removal of Age Limit from the Constitution who included Kinkizi West Legislator Hon James Kaberuka and is alleged to forgiven them and allowed them to fully participate in party elections without any one stopping them.

However, the crossing of the name of the 4 politicians from the NRM voters book has created new tension in Kanungu District with a cross-section of voters saying that some powerful people are using underhand methods to undermine them.

When contacted Kinkizi West MP James Kaberuka said that the crossing out of names from the NRM voters register was being done by some people who are fearing the voice of the majority.

Kaberuka said that these very manoeuvres were employed in 2015 party primaries and 2016 general elections but the perpetrators were defeated.

“We shall not only defend them but we are going to expose their dirty dealings which are aimed at stifling majority people’s voice,” Kaberuka said.