KENYA: COVID-19 cases hit 8,067 as 181 more patients test positive

Nairobi – Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Monday said the number of coronavirus cases in Kenya rose to 8,067 after 181 more people have tested positive for the disease.

Kenya’s CS Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry, in a statement to newsrooms, 2,131 samples were tested within the last 24 hours taking the cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 191,394.

The new cases include 179 Kenyans and two foreigners, composed of 123 males and 58 females aged between four months to 79 years old.

The cases are distributed in the counties of; Nairobi (134), Kiambu (19), Mombasa (9), Kajiado (6), Machakos (6), Lamu (3), Murang’a (2), Uasin Gishu (1), and Kirinyaga (1).

The Nairobi cases’ distribution by sub counties is as follows; Dagoretti North (21), Embakasi East (21), Embakasi South (16), Westlands (11), Starehe (9), Mathare (8), Roysambu (8), Lang’ata (6), Embakasi Central (5), Embakasi West (5), Kasarani (5), Makadara (5), Kibra (4), Dagoretti South (3), Embakasi North (3), Kamukunji (3), and Ruaraka (1).

In Kiambu, the 19 cases are in Thika (7), Limuru (3), Ruiru (3), Kabete (2), Kiambu Town (2), Juja (1), and Kikuyu (1) while the nine cases in Mombasa are in Jomvu (3), Kisauni (2), Mvita (2), Likoni (1), and Nyali (1).

In Kajiado, the six cases are in Kajiado North (3), Kajiado East, (2) and Kajiado West, (1) whereas the six Machakos infections were all recorded in Athi River.

All the three cases in Lamu are in Lamu West, the two in Murang’a are in Kiharu while Uasin Gishu has one case in Ainabkoi and Kiriyanga also has one case in Mwea East.

Four patients also succumbed to the novel coronavirus in various facilities, bringing to 164 the total number of fatalities in the country.