COVID-19: Kabale Receives 197,000 Masks, to be Distributed

Kabale – The district has, on Wednesday, July 22, received a consignment of 197,000 free face masks from the Ministry of Health.

The long awaited face-masks areto be distributed to residents of Kabale district in the fight against community transmission of Covid19.

Last month, the government launched the nationwide distribution of free face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The district – located along the Uganda –Rwanda border – was previously categorized among the most risk districts and has faced challenges of people crossing in and out of the country through porous border points.

The masks will be distributed to over 245,600 people above six years in the 15 Sub Counties and town councils in Kabale district.

While receiving free Face masks at the district headquarters today, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Darius Nandinda who is also the chairperson Covid19 task force, says that every person will receive a free face mask and once distribution is done everybody will be forced to wear a face mask.

Nandinda welcomed the distribution of free face masks saying that people have been eagerly waiting and complaining about the delay in the district.

He further says that free face masks will be distributed after a covid19 task force meeting tomorrow Thursday. He added that they will go on the radios to sensitize the public how to wear masks.

Alfred Besigensi the Kabale district acting Health officer commended the government for delivering the masks and asked residents to put them on for their own good.