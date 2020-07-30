Kabale Hotelier in Nasty Accident evading a Hit and Run

Kabale – The manager of Vienna Guest House in Kekubo cell Southern division Kabale municipality on Wednesday evening July 29, passed on after being involved in a Nasty car accident.

The deceased Odoman Mutesigensi is a resident of Nyarukonkoromi cell Nyakijumba parísh Kyanamira Sub County Kabale district.

Elly Maate the Kigezi region Police Spokesperson revealed that the accident happened at Nyakijumba valley along the kabale -Mbarara road.

DECEASED: Odoman Mutesigensi

Police reports also revealed that while driving a Toyota Premio registration number UAS 532S, Mutesigensi (now deceased) knocked and injured a yet unidentified Mandazi vendor at Butobere junction in Nyakahita cell Central division along Kabale Mbarara highway.

Maate added that after the accident, Mutesigensi tried to free the scene but accidentally hit the right edge of a Fuso Fighter registration number UBA 049Y which was driven by Moses Arinitwe, 28, a resident of Nyabikoni ward central division Kabale municipality.

The Fuso was bound for Kabale town from Mbarara side.

Maate said that due to the collision, all the two vehicles veered off the road with Mutesigensi dying on spot.

Maate further revealed that the former unidentified victim, a Mandazi vendor who was earlier knocked and injured by the deceased is at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital nursing the injuries.

Maate says that Police visited the scene and Mutesigensi’s body was taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem as inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Maate said that preliminary inquiries attribute the accident to reckless driving