CRIME: Juvenile arrested for Dumping own child in Pit Latrine

ARRESTED: Viola Arinda, aged 16, a resident of Kansinga cell Burambira parish, Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district

Kabale – Police have arrested a 16 years old girl for allegedly dumping her own new-born child in a pit latrine.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and revealed that it happened on Sunday, July 5, at around 6.40 pm.

Maate revealed that a juvenile, Viola Arinda, aged 16, a resident of Kansinga cell Burambira parish, Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district, a saloon attendant welcomed a bouncing baby boy and instead dumped him in a pit latrine while wrapped in a polythene bag.

RESCUED: The baby lies in hospital in a stable condition

“Police was alerted by Robert Kapere who reported to Nyanja police Post and the child was rescued from the pit latrine and rushed to Kabale referral hospital for medication,” Maate revealed.

Maate revealed that the baby’s condition was stable.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate

Police revealed that the suspect one (Arinda) was arrested on Monday, July 7, and brought to Kabale Central police station for questioning.

Further investigations are ongoing on with a case of attempted murder has been registered at Kabale Central Police station under CRB 652/2020.