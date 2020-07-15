I Had Scientific Wedding Covid Lockdown And Three Months Honeymoon- Kafrika

By Fab Mc



Kafrika is a popular Ugandan movie actor and director. I got a one on one with him and talked about love, sex and more about movies. Below is our conversation

FabMc: Briefly tell me about yourself

Kafrika: I’m Herbert Montez Kafrika a.k.a Don as u called me according to our TV series we did together. Hostel Serenity. I am a Screen Actor, Producer,Director as well as a Swimming and Squash Instructor. Had my wedding duringthe Covid era…and it was such a challenging time but learnt so much from it

FabMc: How are you spending time during covid?

Kafrika: How I spend my time in this covid…I have been in a 3 month honeymoon imposed by government though there are lots of things to learn from this period. My works and projects have stalled a bit but we shall commence when covid era is eased in our industry.

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Kafrika: My love life…haaaaaaaa it’s been crazy…it’s been a roller coaster till I found the love of my life Rosemary then got married on the 18th of April 2020

FabMc: Briefly describe to me your ideal woman

Kafrika: My ideal woman is my wife period the most beautiful lady in the world.

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about Ladies

Kafrika: Lies and dirty women.

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Kafrika: Am good at what I do only if am understood hahaha

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Kafrika: Walking from home to town and back because of the covid era where cars and bodas were stopped from moving or carrying people. I did it like twice from Bukasa to town and back and had to finish all the preps for the wedding day get moving permits and all it was crazy.

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Kafrika: Posho and beans.

FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car and hand bag as well

Kafrika: Can’t do without my phone because its my business and then also my diary.

FabMc: Here comes my favorite part of this interview Don what kind of education does it take to be an actor and film producer?

Kafrika: There are no formal education requirements to become an actor but a bachelors degree in theater arts, drama, acting and performing, may be helpful in learning technical skills. Experience is of great importance in this career, as experience leads to bigger and higher paying roles. Skills an actor needs to include creativity, speaking skills, literacy and reading skills, memorization, physical stamina, persistence, discipline, dedication, and ability to communicate with a wide variety of people.

FabMc: How did you break into movies? Did you have any jobs prior to this?

Kafrika: Acting as a career involves more than just performing in movies. I performed in live theater productions, in commercials, and on television shows. As an actor I started my career working with many multiple jobs, such as working as extras in films or TV, to support myself financially. Acting can be a tiring career, both physically and emotionally; actors often spend hours doing repetitive rehearsals. Rejection is constant though for new actors starting their careers.

FabMc: What advice would you give to aspiring film actors?

Kafrika: Study the craft, rehearse a lot, Build your resume, get an agent when you are ready, practice daily to stay sharp and then, market yourself.

FabMc: Is there such thing as objective film criticism?

Kafrika: I’ll respond briefly on this due to a bit of frustration I’ve had with so called movie critics. Without a doubt we can say yes…though movie critics let their personal views affect their observations of a film.

FabMc: Don what is a bad movie?

Kafrika: A bad movie is one where they don't follow the structure of screenwriting. Or a bad movie is when the pitch or logline is not something that will hold the viewers interest or it is something that the viewing public doesn’t really want to see.

FabMc: Have you ever been criticized for your review of a movie?

Kafrika: Yes I’ve criticized for some of my reviews on certain movies not mentioning…Hahaha

FabMc: When doing a review for a movie not aimed at your demographic (such as a ‘kids’ movie) would you review it like any other movie or be a little less harsh on the film?

Kafrika: A review is a review….there are no two ways about it.

FabMc: If you had a chance of slapping one politician really hard in the face in

this country who would that person be and why?

Kafrika: Politics stinks like where the sun doesn’t shine I hate it but you just need

to learn to live with it.

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time please give us a final message to our

readers and your fans as well.

Kafrika: We love you and for my fans there’s something cooking to ready to boil…(T.O.M) soon hitting your screens. Stay put, and thank you the might pepper for the opportunity and tell Mr. Hyena to behave that guy has terrorized Uganda I swear haha.