How Ishaka – Kagamba Road has Uplifted Business in Sheema

Sheema – The complication of Ishaka-Kagamba road has greatly improved the lives of the locals in that area.

According to the locals, the road – that was completed in 2016 – has in many ways attributed to growth of businesses in the locale.

The road that was done by Dott services with a quality of work and it has lasted for four years after after its completion.

John Amumpeire, one of the locals at Kashenyi trading center in Sheema district, said that after road was completed the locals have engaged in a number of activities all aiming at improving their lives economically.

“The road is in good shape, and its impact is already being felt.it has ignificantly cut on the amount of time one spends on the road, and has reduced on the number of accidents, that were particularly due to the sharp corners at Kagariramba and Orusindura a kilometres from Kitagata town board,”

The 35 kilometers from Ishaka to Kagamba is an art of its own full hills and valleys was done at a cost of 100 billions by the government of Uganda. When contacted the Sheema district chairman David Kabigumira said that that the constriction the road eased the transportation of people to and from Ntungamo and Rukungiri to Sheema and other districts.

Eng Jameone Olonya of Dott services

Kabigumira said that the district has benefited because people coming to Kitagata hot springs have increased saying that a thing as the district are proud of.

“The number of people who visits Kitagata hot springs have increased and also business along the road and Kitagata it self have increased and this in the long run will increase the local revenue in the district” said Kabigumira.

Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Dott services has delivered high quality work, largely in Uganda and Tanzania.

Some of its Ugandan construction, rehabilitation and repaired projects include the 2007 CHOGM roads, Jinja-Kamuli road, Muduuma-Mityana road, Hoima-Kiziranfumbi-Kabaale road, and Kafu-Masindi road project.

When contacted Eng Jameson Olonya, the project Manager – Dott services, said the though they had some challenges during the construction of the road but they managed to complete the work .

The work that was supported to be completed in 15 months, but it lasted for 3 years because of topography of the area.

“Am grad that we were supervised by our employer satisfied and we think the UNRA team is doing a very good job.”