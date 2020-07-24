Former Mbarara Secretary For Works in Hot Soup over Alleged Graft

Former Secretary of Works and Kisenyi ward councillor Muzamil Ssekajja

Mbarara -The woes surrounding the Kisenyi ward councillor Muzamil Ssekajja and Mbarara city council have taken a new and interesting twist.

This development comes after the Mbarara police discovered suspected stolen government property at embattled councillor’s home in Mbarara City.

The Mbarara city council authorities and police are investigating the Kisenyi ward councillor Muzamil Ssekajja over allegedly ‘thieving’ items which included street lights, pavers among others.

The Kisenyi councillor Ssekajja is facing tough times after a group of councillors and other stakeholders have long petitioned for an investigation into the matter of how street lights were purchased.

Ssekajja, the former Mbarara municipality secretary for works and the right-hand man for Mayor Robert Kakyebezi suspected to have stolen government properties including street lights, pavers when he was still in that position.

The stolen items were recovered from his home in Nyamityobora, Kakoba division in Mbarara city.

The property – believed to be part of that procured items under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project – was recovered in an operation involving police, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) with city council officials.

According to the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, a whistleblower tipped off the RDC and authorities, and Police was instructed to follow up the matter

A search warrant from court was raised to search the councillor’s home leading up to the bust.

Kisenyi ward councillor Muzamil Ssekajjas House

Kasasira said that they have preferred charges of abuse of office, uttering false information and documents, and possession of government stores against the councillor though he has not been arrested.

However when contacted the embattled Ssekajja denied the allegations of stealing the property found in his premises with the street light already installed saying he bought them from Abubaker Technical Services who was the contractor.

Ssekajja blamed all the issues on political which hurt saying that some people in Mbarara are trying to play their dirty politics.

“Imagine, I have all the documents concerning this right where I got it from but because there some politicians who are behind it just playing their dirty politics but they will be humiliated as time goes on,” said Ssekajja.

When contacted the Mbarara City deputy town clerk, Richard Mugisha reacted to this, saying he has never received any complaint from either their employees or public about missing property.