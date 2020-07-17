VIDEO: Hammers Secure Victory, close in on Premier League safety

SKY SPORTS: West Ham turned on the style in the first half to secure a 3-1 victory over relegation-rivals Watford to all but seal their Premier League status for next season.

The Hammers – who started the day level on points with Watford, three above the relegation zone – burst out of the traps, stunning the visitors as goals from Michail Antonio (6) and Tomas Soucek (10) saw them race into the lead before Declan Rice’s stunning strike (36) extended that advantage before half time.

Troy Deeney pulled a goal back for the visitors four minutes after the break but West Ham saw off an improved Watford display in the second half to hold on for a crucial win.

Victory sees David Moyes’ side, who have a better goal difference than all of their relegation rivals, move six points above the drop zone with just two games remaining.

They also move up to 15th, above Brighton on goal difference and three points ahead of Watford, who stay just three points clear of the bottom three with games against Manchester City and Arsenal left to play.

As things stand…

No side have been six points clear with two games to go and been relegated.