POLITICAL MOVES: Dr. Stella Nyanzi Picks People Power forms for Kampala Woman MP seat

July 17, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Kampala – Former Makerere research fellow Dr. Stella Nyanzi has, on Friday, July 17 morning, submitted her People Power Expression of Interest forms for the position of Kampala Woman Member of Parliament.

This comes only a few days after she submitted nomination forms for the same position under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

The new development has left the masses in confusion and shock with a section of the opposition and electorate question where allegiance truly lies and what strategy she is using to gain the highly coveted seat.

Dr. Stella Nyanzi has been building momentum for her political career through her activism campaigns which include an arrest for demonstrating over what she described as ‘slow distribution’ of government relief food to vulnerable people, mostly affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Stella Nyanzi arrested after the Monday, May 18 Demonstrations in Kampala (REUTERS PHOTO)

She also recently led a protest seeking justice for Emmanuel Tegu, a Makerere University student who died after he was reportedly beaten by LDU officers.

We shall keep you posted about further developments from this angle.

