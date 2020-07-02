Dr. Sebuyira named BOD Chair of IMG as Ian Clarke bows out

Dr. Jeff Sebuyira-Mukasa the new IMG Board Chairperson

Kampala – Former Director of KCB Uganda Board, Dr. Jeff Sebuyira has been named new Chairperson Board of Directors of International Medical Group, a conglomerate of health-related businesses, headquartered in Kampala, Uganda.

In statement issued by the conglomerate, Dr Sebuyira ascended to the role effective Wednesday, July 1, replacing the phenomenal Dr. Ian Clarke, a distinguished Physician and one of the founding partners.

Dr, Ian Clarke has had the honours to serve in public office since May 2011 where he has been Mayor of Makindye Division in Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Dr. Sebuyira-Mukasa — who holds a Doctorate in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa — is equally a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), a faculty member with Duke Corporate Education, an accredited executive coach, and a certified user of various psychometric instruments.

Dr Ian Clarke at it serving Makindye Division, Kampala

He has served in various multinational organisations across the globe — including Coca-Cola Sabco, Century Bottling Company Uganda, PriceWaterHouse Uganda, and British Red Cross — where he occupied positions such as a Division Finance Director, Country Finance Manager, and Group Executive Assistant.

The distinguished jolly good fellow is currently the CEO and Founding Partner of Imprint (U) Ltd and is a capacity-building expert with strong leadership and financial background in the corporate business sector. His areas of expertise include but are not limited to, strategic planning, Executive coaching, corporate governance, training, facilitation of corporate retreats and team buildings and project management.

Furthermore, Dr. Sebuyira-Mukasa is the Deputy Board Chair of Mildmay Uganda, former Director of KCB Uganda Board and serves as a board member on a selected number of organisations across different industry sectors.

His appointment brings with it a wealth of experience and maturity that will greatly enhance the strengthening of International Medical Group’s governance framework.