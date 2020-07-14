CRIME: Two arrested for Cultivating in Wetland

Kabale – Two people were, on Monday afternoon July 13, arrested in Rubaya sub-County kabale district after they were found degrading the for environment

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson identified the suspects as Mutungi Cosmas, aged 44, and Barijunaki Owen, aged 32 – both residents of Kihorongwa village Rwenyana parish Rubaya sub county Kabale district.

Maate revealed that the suspects were arrested on Monday at noon for the destruction of Hamuhambo and Kihorongwa wetlands in Rwenyana parish in which they cultivated despite the continuous warnings.

“They were arrested by police in conjunction with the District Environment Officer Evas Asiimwe and the Natural Resources Director Kabale Akatwijuka Rogers in partnership with the local residrnts who are against the same,” Maate said.

Maate revealed that police has commenced into the investigations as the case is registered at Kabale Police station under SD 57/13/7/2020 where they are also detained when they are over they will be arraigned in court and charged.