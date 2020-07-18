President Museveni lifts COVID-19 lockdown on Nebbi District

FILE PHOTO: President Yoweri Museveni

Nebbi – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the ministry of health relieve Nebbi district of the burdens of COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to the Chairperson, Nebbi district COVID-19 Taskforce, titled “Reversal of lockdown of Nebbi district”, the Minister of Health, Dr. Acheng Jane Ruth notes that the President directs removal of Nebbi district from the list of 13 districts that had remained under lockdown after rest of others were relieved.

“I am writing in respect to the lockdown of Nebbi district among the 13 others districts as directed by His Excellence, the president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni” the minister states in the letter.

The minister explains that the President had set two-weeks period movement restrictions be maintained for the 13 districts to monitor the trend of COVID-19.

“As you may recall, during the Presidential address of 22nd June 2020, His Excellence, the President directed districts with evidence on community clusters and other high risk characteristics in the past two weeks should be maintained under movement restrictions for the next two weeks and we monitor the trend of COVID-19” she noted.

The districts were classified under thee categories, with the first being those with clusters/potential clusters of infections that are still under investigation and these included Adjumani, Amuru, Arua, Buikwe, Gulu, Kayunga, Kyankwanzi, Kyotera, Luwero, Moyo, Nebbi and Tororo.

The second category districts were those with refugees, such as Zombo, Adjumani, and Arua; to allow time to test the refugees and carry out a risk profiling before the final decision is made.

Meanwhile, Busia and Buliisa districts were classified as those with main border entry points that still need more comprehensive surveillance and resting and those with water bodies and informal crossings across water bodies.

Get a copy of Red Pepper Saturday July 18, 2020

Dr. Acheng specified that the after reviewing the COVID-19 situations, the ministry decides to remove Nebbi from the list.

“We have reviewed the records submitted to the ministry of health and confirmed that there hasn’t been any secondary transmission of the disease in the district in the past two weeks. Based on this,the ministry has revoked the lockdown of Nebbi district” the minister assures Nebbi district COVID-19 taskforce.

Dr. Acheng appreciates the district taskforce for its commitment and recommendable work in a spread of preventing COVID-19.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and your district taskforce for your vigilance, commitment, and for commendably implementing COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures in your district. My ministry will continue to work very closely with you and your district in this response” she expresses her gratitude to Nebbi district.

The Health minister directs the Chairperson, COVID-19 taskforce to inform members and the general public about the lifting of the lockdown.

“The purpose of this letter is to guide as above and also request you to inform your district task force, and the population accordingly” she stresses.

The letter is copied to the Right Honourable Prime Minister, the 2nd Prime minister, state ministers of health. Area members of Parliament from Nebbi district, permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Principal Private Secretary to HE. the President, Chairperson, District Taskforce on COVID-19, Nebbi district Local government, Director General of Health Services.

Nebbi, is the third last district in West Nile region to regain freedom of movement, as Adjumani and Zombo are still under COVID-19 lockdown