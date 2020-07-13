July 13, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,029 as Recoveries hit 977 in Uganda

July 13, 2020 Hedwig Arinaitwe | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has confirmed Four (4) new Covid-19 infections and these were from samples tested on Sunday, July 12, 2020, which brings the total count to 1,029.

The confirmed cases are both Ugandans and Foreigners.

The Ministry of Health announced that the four new cases were confirmed from the 1,702 samples tested on Sunday July, 12.

Of the four new cases two are truck drivers who arrived through the different entry points while the other two are contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases.

Regarding Truck drivers one (1) arrived via Kerwa point of entry in Yumbe District while the other arrived from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Mpondwe point of entry in Kasese District.

The other two (2) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases from Amuru and Isingiro Districts.

The Ministry added saying that a total of Eighteen (18) foreign truck drivers  tested positive for the Corona Virus including; Fourteen (14)Kenyans, two Tanzanians, one Rwandese and one Congolese who were returned to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

Uganda is still among the lucky countries that have not recorded any Coronavirus related deaths with a rise of 977 recoveries.

About Post Author

Hedwig Arinaitwe | REDPEPPER Correspondent

author

http://34.86.235.218/

Ms Hedwig Arinaitwe is a budding Features Writer with interests in Business, Travel, Lifestyle and Current Affairs

See author's posts

