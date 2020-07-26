COVID-19: 579 Bodaboda Stages clears to operate starting Monday

Boda Boda cyclists to resume operation on Monday July 27

Kampala – Subsequent to the issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for boda boda cyclists, the government has sanctioned the operation 579 stages as their operations start Monday.

In a list issued Saturday, July 25, a total of 579 boda Boda stages were cleared to operate in Kampala.

Thirty-two (32) stages have been permitted to operate in the Central Division in the areas of Kololo, Kamwokya, Mengo, Old Kampala, Kagugube, Industrial Area and Bukesa.

Whilst eighty-seven (87) bodaboda stages in Kawempe Division have been cleared to start ferrying passengers.

A total of 146 Boda boda stages in Nakawa Division have been approved to operate in the areas of Ntinda, Mutungo, Kiwatule, Mbuya, Kyanja, Luzira, among others townships.

While addressing Parliament on Tuesday, the State Minister for Transport Joy Kabatsi issued a list of SOPs to be followed bt the bodaboda riders and Cyclists.

According to Kabatsi, all boda boda cyclists should sanitize regularly including their jackets and motorcycles before each trip. They will also be required to wear helmets which should be sanitized while passengers wear face shields or masks.

Cyclists should also carry one passenger while they will also park two meters apart at the stages.

Other measures include having a valid riding license, valid third party insurance and the motorcycle must be in good mechanical condition.

Ministry of Health issued regulations that riders are not supposed to carry passengers since it could lead to the spread of the coronavirus disease due to lack of social distance.

Motorcyclists were until Monday, July 27 restricted to only delivery services and transporting passengers under emergency circumstances.

Parliament has over the past one month asked the government to prepare standard operating procedures for boda-bodas.

Information Minister Judith Nabakooba urged Boda-Boda riders to follow the guidelines stipulated for the formal resumption of passenger services on Boda Bodas.

The minister, who was speaking a day before the riders are allowed back on the roads, explained that the guidelines are intended to ensure the safety of both the rider and passenger.

President Museveni on Tuesday announced several measures that eased the lockdown which he announced in March, to control the spread of coronavirus.

President Museveni addresses the media on the measure to curb the spread of COVID-19

Among the measures; the president extended the curfew to start at 9pm and end at 5:30am.

He also allowed boda boda riders to start carrying passengers on July 27, provided the riders wear face masks and helmets.

Their passengers, according to Mr Museveni, must wear face masks.

He said that boda boda operators will be required to keep a record of passengers they transport to enable health workers trace them in case a rider tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that the riders will not be allowed to operate beyond 6 pm because they were being used by criminals.