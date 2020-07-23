CORONAVIRUS: Uganda Records first COVID-19 death
Kampala – Uganda has registered its first COVID-19 death, a health minister has revealed.
Health State Minister Joyce Moriku confirmed that the case is of a 34-year-old female who died on Tuesday in Mbale city.
“Uganda has registered one death due to Coronavirus. This is a 34-year-old female. We caution Ugandans that Coronavirus is real,” the minister said.
“People should take preventive measures seriously; hand washing, social distancing and use of face mask,” she added.
The Ministry of Health was investigating the death of a 34-year-old female who died in Mbale on Tuesday after presenting with symptoms of COVID-19.
“Upon admission, she presented with COVID-19 related symptoms including; fever, headache, and difficulty in breathing,” the ministry said.
The ministry said the deceased is a Kenyan national who was married to a Ugandan.
Uganda has recorded slightly over 1,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19