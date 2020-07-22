Bobi Wine unveiled as Leader of New Political Party

New National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine

Kampala — As tongues continued to wag in Uganda’s Opposition ahead of the 2020/2021 General elections, People Power pressure group has confirmed its stand.

People Power leader and the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu real name Bobi Wine has taken over the leadership of the newly confirmed National Unity Platform (NUP).

Bobi Wine has also made the announcement on Wednesday July 22 at the People Power head offices in Kamwokya, where he said political party, ‘The National Unity Platform’ will be the political wing of the People Power Movement.

“I stand here today to announce to the nation that we are unveiling the National Unity Platform, the political wing of the People Power Movement,” Bobi Wine said.

He explained that the National Unity Platform is a duly recognized political organization with the Electoral Commission and the symbol is an umbrella.

National Unity Platform was previously headed by Nkonge Kibalama.

Both Bobi Wine and Kibalama say this was a merger between NUP and People Power at the party’s delegates conference on July 14, 2020.

Speaking to his supporters, Bobi Wine – who will be contesting for the country’s top office in the upcoming presidential polls revealed that People Power leadership has picked a Red and White Umbrella as its symbol for 2021 elections.

