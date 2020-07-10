Ashercax: I Want To Slap The Vice President

Bʏ Fᴀʙ Mᴄ

Magezi Solomon also known as Ashercax is a Ugandan artist whose musical influences are grounded in RnB, Dancehall, Reggae music and Afro-beat. Recently he put out a song that brought controversy in the country. I got a one on one with him and talked about lifestyle, sex and music.

FabMc: Briefly tell us about yourself

Ashercax: Ashercax goes by names Magezi Solomon, born and raised in Makindye, an artiste, song writer, producer and sound engineer.

FabMc: What drew you to the music industry?

Ashercax: Music is a calling to me, I believe it choose me.

FabMc: Who are you inspired by?

Ashercax: I have been inspired by a lot of artist growing up I listened to a lot of Usher, R Kelly, Michael Jackson and locally Maurice Kirya.

FabMc: Please explain your creative process

Ashercax: I have no formula process but most times when a beat hits in the right spot. I love jumping onto the microphone and just mumble anything that comes in my head, that’s how I end up with melodies and start talking to the beat. I only write in studio.

FabMc: What’s an average day like for you?

Ashercax: My days keep changing but I would normally wake up thank God for life, shower, seat up for 15minutes at ma balcony meditating and planning for the day, then hit the studio. In the evening I cook, eat dinner then watch a movie, read a few, then bed.

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Ashercax: I love local food matooke with gnut sauce (luwombo)

FabMc: What is your favorite daily attire?

Ashercax: pajamas

FabMc: Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

Ashercax: I wouldn’t say hidden meaning. , my music is a story of a young boy trying to make it to the hearts of the world out there.

FabMc: About Kaguta song where you trying to dig at Mzeyi?

Ashercax:No no no!…I was trying to sing about dangers of taking long or being slow like the baganda say akabi kali mu kulwa and still kaguta is a ghetto slang literally meaning staying long. I later discovered that it was drawn from the president’s name hahaha sibyange mwana.

FabMc: Tell me about your relationship with Fille Mutoni how did you guys hook up?

Ashercax: Fille is a wonderful artist, we hooked up through ma producer Reeksin and we happened to produce a lovely song nsaba busabi (yo name) it was really nice having her on that truck.

FabMc: Briefly describe to me your ideal woman

Ashercax: Wow… a smart go getter then the beauty comes in

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about ladies

Ashercax: I can’t stand a liar and then a quarrelsome lady.

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Ashercax: Up till now I haven’t done anything crazy. But I do wish to barge into her house, lift her in my arms and take her away with me because her parents might not agree her marrying me and this is the only way I can make her mine forever,

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Ashercax: when I tell you then I will have to kill you hahaha.

FabMc: Can you date your fan?

Ashercax: no, I prefer marrying a friend than a fan. A friend will tell you even what you don’t want to hear but a fan will only say what you want to hear in the end no development.

FabMc: Please discuss how you interact with and respond to fans

Ashercax: I love my fans I call them family. I always interact with them on social media they can always follow me on instagram @ashercax official. And ashercax on all other platforms

FabMc: Tell me about your favorite performance venues

Ashercax: I love performing in Amsterdam

FabMc: Have you ever dealt with performance anxiety?

Ashercax: oh yeah I have ever dealt with performance anxiety But I managed to overcome it with vocal warm ups and by the time I was on stage it all was history

FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car and your bag as well

Ashercax: I can’t do without ma computer in the house and I can’t do without my phone charger in ma bag.

FabMc: You’re an artist and music producer as well which of the two do you like most?

Ashercax: I think you can’t separate them but I love singing more

FabMc: If you had a chance of slapping one politician really hard in the face in this country who would that person be and why?

Ashercax: no offence but that would be the vice president just to hear his voice to see if he is still alive because I don’t remember the last time he said a thing.

FabMc: What advice would you have for someone wanting to follow in your footsteps?

Ashercax: have a tunnel vision. Work hard and believing in him or herself and learn something each day

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well.

Ashercax: My final message will go to all ma fans and all those who love Ugandan music to join and support me. Be part of this wonderful journey as we push Ugandan music to the world.