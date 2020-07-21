AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe Bows Out after 33 years of Service in Police Force

AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe served the Police for 33 years

Naguru – The Assistant Inspector General of Police Grace Turyagumanawe has on Monday, July 20, retired from Uganda Police Force after serving for 33 years.

Mr. Turyagumanawe was heading the Directorate of Peace and Support Operations since its establishment in 2014.

He joins the list of directors who recently left the force to include; AIGP Asuman Mugenyi (Former Director Operations), Fred Yiga (Director Interpol), Godfrey Bangirana (Logistics and Engineering) and Dr. Stephen Kasiima who was commander Traffic Police.

While handing over office Mr. Turyagumanwe said; “I thank God who has enabled me walk this long journey for about 33 years in service with Uganda Police. I thank The Inspector General of Police, Deputy, Directors and the entire Police Force for the support, corporation and the mentorship rendered to me while in service. It’s not a one man’s show.”

Adding, “I also wish to apologize to all the persons I could have wronged in my service in one way or another since my joining it wasn’t intentional , I was doing a service.”

During his service in Police, he served as Officer in Charge (OC) in Mukono, Lugazi, and as District Police Commander in Kalangala and Luwero. He was attached to traffic and posted to Police headquarters and later joined administration as Regional Police Commander in Hoima, Central Region, Commandant VIPPU and later appointed as director Operations Uganda Police.

He also served in Karamoja during the reestablishment of law and order before being promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

RETIRED: AIGP Asuman Mugenyi (Former Director Operations)

He handed over to Commissioner of Police Amoru Martin and asked him to continue from where he has stopped as he has left behind a good working team of officers.

The function was held at Police headquarters witnessed by Senior Commissioner of Police Musana Geoffrey, Deputy Director Human Resource Management.

Musana thanked him for his selfless service in the force and being an asset.

“Grace had speed on which he handled matters whenever there is a crisis in the force and we all admired him for that. Thank you for the job well done. You have come out with your head high and in society you have done your best.”

This development comes barely two months since Uganda Police’s Director of Operations, AIGP Asuman Mugenyi has retired from the force after over three decades in the Force,

Rising through the ranks to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP). Mugenyi was born in Kabwohe Township in Sheema district and joined the Police force in 1988.

Latest Posts

In 2016, President Museveni appointed him director of operations, a position he has held up to his retirement last week.