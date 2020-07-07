July 16, 2020

Seven Sex Workers Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Directives

July 16, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kabale – Police has seven sex workers in detention for disobeying lawful orders of staying around bars and continuous getting in contact with truck drivers an act that can easily spread corona virus.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson identified the suspects as  Susan Ainembabazi 20,  Bridget Natukunda 18, Gladys Ayamba, 17, Ruth Tugumisirize, 20, Jamira Uwase, 24, Brenda Akanyijuka 22, Happiness Nkabire 24.

Maate says that they  were arrested tuesday night  at around 11pm  at Safe lodge near Bombokya in Kabale township during an operation to fight the spread of corona virus.

He says that police has commenced into the investigations as the case is registered at under. SD 90/14/7/2020 as they are currently detained at kabale central police station.

