Upcountry Buses, Matatus granted 3-day waiver to operate Unregistered as travellers spend night stranded

Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi

Kampala – The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has given a temporary waiver of 3 days till Monday for public transporters plying upcountry routes who have not yet finalized the registration process to carry passengers.

While addressing the media, the Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi announced the waiver in efforts to contain the upsurge in the number of passengers traversing the nation to return to work.

“Following the above reasons, we have made a temporary waiver to public transporters plying upcountry routes who have not yet finalized registration to carry passengers for a period of three (3) days up to Monday 8th June 2020,” Amongi told reporters at Uganda Media Center today Friday, June 5.

This follows the resumption of public transport on Thursday, June 4 2020, KCCA and Ministry of Works and Transport kicked-off registering all

commuter public transport operators to regulate operations of the industry. The exercise is being conducted at Old Kampala SS and Kitante Primary School

She added, “the waiver permit shall be authorized by the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) and KCCA team shall issue the permit from parks to any PSV vehicle to transport passengers.”

Amongi admitted that government “underestimated the fact that the impact of COVID 19 abrupt lockdown had resulted in many people staying in Kampala yet they had wanted to travel upcountry. When public transport opened,

The majority of those who have no proper employments, or had been caught here wanted to travel upcountry. So a huge number suddenly came to the park and overwhelmed the few upcountry PSV.”

She said the reduction in the capacity to be carried by Buses and Taxis limited

the numbers of passengers the PSV can carry leading to many passengers

being left stranded.

The situation was further aggravated by the curfew time-limited movements of Buses which had been travelling 24hrs with over 10 buses travelling to popular destinations; due to curfew, they are now less than 5 Buses making only one route a day instead of two or three with full capacity

While speaking to Uganda’s NTV Uganda, many travellers expressed worry after spending the night in taxi parks with no commuter taxis – prompting Old Kampala Police to deploy for the safety of the people

Speaking to NTV Uganda’s Steven Mbidde, a one, Tumuhairwe Abraham who spent a night at the New Taxi Park, recounted his ordeal.

“Am from Lugala. I am hungry even, it was a cold night with no transport means to move to my final destination. We slept in fear of being ‘thugged'” a youthful Tumuhairwe said.

“I arrived from Masaka and used over 4 vehicles. They charged me highly. I arrived in the New Taxi Park at 3 pm to proceed to Jinja in vain, ” said Namuli in the company her daughter after they spend the night at the Park.

Namuli, Tumuhairwe and many others braved the night in efforts to get to their destination after a limited number of matatu met the requirement of issuance of the Route Chart.

Mr. Sande Kizito Ssalongo, a Matatu Operators official, expressed dismay in the issuance of the route charts and permitting the resumption of public transport.

Also read

“We thank the president for permitting us to return on the road. However, we urge President Museveni to roll out a clear and less tedious procedure to acquire the route charts,” said Ssalong Kizito

Kizito revealed that the Jinja route was the most affected with few commuter taxis permitted to operate.