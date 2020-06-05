Unidentified Man found dead in Rukungiri

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate confirmed the incident

Rukungiri – The Police in Rukungiri are investigating the mysterious murder of a man whose identity is unknown whose lifeless body was today June 4th 2020 found along Rukungiri – Buhunga Road.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson says that the yet-to-be-identified body of a man in his 40s was found by residents of Keitumura village in Eastern Division of Rukungiri Municipality.

Maate revealed that the LC Chairman of Keitumura village, Livingstone Tifayo reported to Rukungiri Central Police Station and when the Police detectives arrived at the scene of the crime, they discovered the body with bruises which indicated that he was murdered.

“The Police picked the body and took it to Rwakabengo Health Center IV Mortuary to carry out a postmortem and establish the exact cause of his death” Maate said.

Maate has appealed to the General Public whose relative is missing to report to the Police and help in the identification of the dead man so that he can be taken for decent burial.

Maate said that a case of murder was registered at Rukungiri Police Station under reference number CRB 1056/2020 to help in further investigation.