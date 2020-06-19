Five test positive in Kampala as Uganda registers 14 new COVID-19 cases, rising infections to 755

A health worker takes a sample for COVID-19 testing (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Fourteen new cases of Coronavirus infections have been recorded; rising Uganda’s count to 755 infections on Friday, June 19.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the 14 new cases were from samples the 3,041 samples tested on Thursday.

“Results from samples tested on June 18 confirm 14 new Covid-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 755,’’ the Health Ministry announced

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, the total confirmed cases are now 755. Five of the confirmed cases are truck drivers two from Busia, one from Bunagana, one from Mirama hills and one from Lia

An additional four of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases and these hailed from Kampala (5), Kyotera (3) and Nebbi (1).

The Ministry of Health is confident that all the contacts and alerts were under quarantine at the time of testing.

The health ministry said that 1,932 samples tested were from border points of entry while 1,109 samples were from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

The Ministry added that a total of 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the Corona Virus were returned to their respective countries.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

A report from the Corona Scanner confirms that Uganda’s Coronavirus infections stand at 741 diagnosed with the Coronavirus, 255 active cases and 486 of the infected people have recovered.

Whereas Uganda has up to date not recorded any Covid-19 related deaths, in the neighbouring Kenya 10 more deaths were announced by the country’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday, 16 June,2020.