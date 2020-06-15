5 Contacts test positive as Uganda records 9 new COVID-19 cases, grapples with 705 Infections

COVID-19 infections in Uganda have hit 705 with 9 new cases confirmed on Monday

Kampala – Uganda’s Coronavirus infections have skyrocketed to 705 after nine (9) people tested positive among the 1,813 samples taken on 14 June 2020, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of the newly reported nine cases, two are truck drivers who arrived into the country from neighbouring South Sudan via the Elegu border point while two other truck drivers had arrived from Kenya via Malaba border point.

Five others were confirmed from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

In a statement issued Monday, the Health Ministry said that the 1,813 samples taken on Sunday were from various Ugandan border points of entry and the community.

Also, 37 foreign truck drivers (32 Kenyans, one Tanzanian, three South Sudanese and one Eritrean who tested positive for the Corona Virus were handed over to their respective countries.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

The Ministry also clarified on the death of a truck driver whose body was found by the roadside beside his vehicle with speculation on social media being that he died of the Coronavirus.

The Ministry said that investigations conducted into the sudden death revealed that the truck driver entered Uganda via Malaba point of entry on 31 May 2020 with a negative COVID-19 test.

“A sample was taken from his remains by a surveillance team for a re-test and was found negative for COVID-19,” the ministry statement read.

The country has recorded a total of 240 C0VID-19 recoveries with no deaths in its fight against the deadly virus with Lira Regional Referral Hospital discharging 20 patients on Sunday 14 2020.