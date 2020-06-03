COVID-19 recoveries rise to 89 as Uganda grapples with 507 infections

A health worker takes a sample for testing (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Wednesday, June 3, announced 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, rising the number of infections to 50

Health Ministry revealed that 6 truck drivers tested positive of COVID-19 with 4 arriving from South Sudan through Elegu and 2 from Kenya at Malaba OSBP.

12 cases were confirmed with COVID-19 from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. The 12 cases were from Amuru (8), Buikwe (3) and Kyotera (1).

In accordance to the directive barring entry of confirmed drivers, 21 positive foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 4 Eritreans and 1 Congolese) were handed to their countries of origin.

A total of 1.086 samples were tested on Tuesday with 774 taken from Points of Entry and 312 tests done on contacts and alerts through rapid testing.

Progress was registered with the number of recoveries rising to 89.

Uganda has not recorded a dead since the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Uganda in March 2020