TRAGIC! Couple perishes in Kabale accident enroute to ‘Scientific’ wedding in Kisoro

The wreckage of the Motor vehicle registration number UAG 044M Mark II they were travelling in

Kabale – Two people have perished and one injured seriously following a nasty accident along the kabale-kisoro highway.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional police Spokesperson identifies the victims as Namanya Hilary, 38, a Director at Rukundo international a CBO based in kabale and Natukunda Barbra, 35, an Academic Registrar at AICM Afri.

The 3rd occupant one Guhirwa Rachael survived the accident and was rescued and taken to Mutolere Hospital where she is currently admitted. .

It is alleged that on Friday the trio left kabale heading to kisoro accompanying one Guhirwa Racheal who was to have a scientific wedding with Yumvirusaba Nelson of Gisha village, Chahafi parish, Murora sub-county in Kisoro district.

They were travelling in Motor vehicle registration number UAG 044 M Mark II and on reaching Kagano along kabale kisoro road, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road killing the two occupants instantly as it rolled in the valley.

Two bodies have been conveyed to Kisoro Hospital for postmortem. Inquiries at hand.

The temporary movement permit that was found at the scene – issued by the kabale RDC darious Nandinda on June 5, indicated that they were travelling to Kisoro for a ‘scientific’ wedding tomorrow (Saturday) of their friends

Natukunda was to be the matron of Ms Guhirwa