Tororo records highest cases as 23 new infections are registered in Uganda

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health has confirmed four 23 new Coronavirus infection cases from samples tested on June 22 which brings the total count to 797.

The Ministry of Health announced that the 23 new cases were confirmed from the 2,219 samples tested on Monday.

According to the ministry, all the confirmed 23 cases are Ugandans by nationality.

Of the 23 cases five (5) of the cases were among 1,308 samples tested from points of entry while eighteen (18) were among 911 samples from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

The total confirmed cases are now 797. Five of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; three who entered the country through Kenya via Malaba whereas the other two arrived through Elegu and Bunagana points of entry.

An additional eighteen (18) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases reported in Tororo (10), Kyotera (4), Yumbe (1) District and all these were under quarantine at the time of testing.

The additional three (3) are from Amuru District of which one was an illegal entrant and was detected at Elegu point of entry.

As a sign of relief, the Ministry also announced that recoveries have risen to 699

The Ministry added saying that a total of 13 foreign truck drivers tested positive for the Corona Virus including; eight Kenyans, two Tanzanians,1 Burundian and 1 Eritrean who were returned to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

According to the Corona Scanner report, Uganda’s infections stand at 774, 143 active cases and 631 have since recovered with no fatalities.

FILE PHOTO | President Museveni Yoweri reads his Bible during the second National Prayers in search of divine intervention for the current challenges of the country especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

While addressing the nation on COVID-19, President Museveni warned Ugandans that the country is entering a more dangerous phase as community transmissions are increasing rapidly.

President Museveni attributed the rise of contact and alert cases to the re-opening of public transport and private means making trace the source of the infection blurry.

He, therefore, maintained the curfew hours as a measure to regulate nocturnal movements and associated activities to prevent many people from contracting the virus.