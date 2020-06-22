Top Arua FDC Bosses arrested

Akim and Hilal being driven to Arua CPS on Sunday

Arua – Police of Arua arrested top Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) officials for addressing a press conference in preparation for the 2021 general elections.

The officials arrested are Hajj Molli Akim, the acting Arua district FDC chairperson and Sheik Hilal Naseem, the Arua district FDC Returning Officer.

The two were picked by police under the command of Daniel Obore, the OC Arua CPS while addressing a press conference at Continental Hotel Anex in Arua town on Sunday.

Police stormed the venue of the press conference and ordered journalists out of the room as Obore engaged the officials who were in the company of Hellen Acan, the FDC NEC member and Maritha Tiko, a member of FDC Elder’s forum.

The officials were unveiling the FDC candidate identification roadmap, little did they know that police were following their planned activities.

“Journalists can you pick your gadgets and move out. I want to talk to these officials,” Obore ordered, leaving the six scribes with no option other than packing their working tools.

After minutes of talks, Akim was seen walking out of the conference room fuming at police for interfering with their activities.

Hilal (L) and Akim (2L) addressing a press conference before their arrest on Sunday

“The electoral commission has released the electoral road map. We have been asked to use the digital platform and that is why we have called journalists to brief them about our activities and why should Police stop us. Why are you only targeting the opposition?” Akim shouted.

However, after the bitter exchange of words, Obore and his detectives managed to convince Akim and Hilal to board the waiting police pick-up which whisked them to Arua CPS.

By press time, it was not yet clear whether the FDC officials will be granted police bond as they were still kept to record statements at Arua CPS.

But Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the Obongi County MP who doubles as the FDC Deputy Secretary for Mobilization and Organization in charge of Northern Uganda said the action of arresting the FDC officials is illegitimate.

“They said don’t have rallies, you can talk to your people digitally, you can use the press and this is the process of using the press. So, why do they arrest the FDC leaders?” Fungaroo asked.

He said police should just release Akim and Hilal unconditionally otherwise, they will follow the case to its logical conclusion.

Also read

“Members of FDC and people of West Nile generally should remain calm, we shall not be shaken by the action of the police. The struggle continues!” Fungaroo said.

By 5:00 pm, police had not yet come out with the charge preferred against the FDC officials.