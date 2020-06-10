Smugglers Barrow South Sudan – Uganda border for Illicit trade amid rising COVID-19

Moyo – As Uganda grapples with COVID-19 threats from porous border points, illicit log and timber dealers have opened secret routes through Moyo district to South Sudan for smuggling activities.

Lumbering being the most lucrative business across the borders of the COVID-19 infested South Sudan, dealers in forest products have adamantly opened severally illegal routes for their illicit trade from the war-torn country into Uganda.

Captain Oliver Duku, South Sudanese liaison officer based in Moyo district laments that illegal loggers have taken advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the two countries to operate illegal entry points to increase their activities a cross the border.

One of the newly routes opened for transportation of illegal logs and timber, links Kweyo village in Metu Sub County on Ugandan side to Limi in South Sudan.

“The Metu route is well known by everyone here in Moyo. The issue is, there is no road to move the logs through Kaji Keji and also the dealers seem to be dodging the main entry in Afogi so the company opts to creating its own transportation route from Limi through Kweyo in Metu for Lorries to pass out of South Sudan” the South Sudanese liaison officer says.

In addition, Capt. Duku notes that the rocky nature of the main route makes it difficult for travelers to pass via Kaji Keji, saying it’s full of hills.

“I do see so many Lorries passing but I don’t know if they are cleared. The road was closed during the war periods but when civilians started moving, that’s when the Lorries also started transporting logs from South Sudan” Capt. Duku narrates smuggling of loads of wood logs, out his country

The country’s eye and mouth piece, rules out involvement of Juba establishment in the forest products trade.

“Its not the national government. Its within Kaji Keji county authority. The national government in Juba is not aware of what is going on in the States and counties. Since there are no state governors and county commissioners, its the executive directors who are responsible” he points at a curtail depleting the natural resource in South Sudan.

He accuses the local authorities back home in South Sudan of inconsistencies on their stand to fight illegal logging in the country.

“I got a letter from one of the executive directors from South Sudan requesting Moyo RDC, Bob William Labeja, to stop transportation of the logs which were parked on Ugandan side but again I heard that there was another one contradicting the first letter, directing the impounded logs to be released but I have not received a copy of the last letter. It has not reached me” he notes.

The liaison officer doubts why the purported second letter to authorize release of the logs did not pass through his office like the first one.

“The first letters was brought to me and copied to Moyo Resident District Commissioner. It has now brought a lot of conflicts because the logs arrested were put down over accusations of the trees being illegally cut and also the lockdown due to COVID-19. Then, how could our authorities in South Sudan write another letter to release the logs, yet the problems why it was stopped have not ended and resolved?” he wonders.

In such contradictory situations, Capt. Duku resorts to silence with only sending notification to his appointing authorities in Juba, about the controversial matter.

‘You know people who are logging are very funny. When I see conflicting issues, I have to be silent. When you give a directive and then contradict it, it means that is another issue. That’s why I keep quite. I give the report to the headquarters in Juba. Its because of the COVID-19 pandemic that the national government has not responded” the South Sudanese representative explains.

Despite claims of permission from South Sudan, authorizing transportation of the logs, Capt. Duku still receives phone calls on an alarming rates of illegal lumbering and transportation of logs across the border.

“I receive several phone calls from my people in South Sudan. They are telling me that lots of logging is being done and transported to Uganda. They are asking that this logging must stop” he states.

Perturbed of the persistent practice despite Koboko and Yei agreements, Duku recalls that before dissolution of state governments, the then Yei River state governor, His Excellence, Emmanuel Ades, resolved in meetings with RDCs in West Nile region to fight illicit trade on South Sudan forest products and it’s transportation through Uganda.

“We even conducted a meeting between RDCs of West Nile region and the Governor of the defunct Yei River state in Koboko and then in Yei. The talks were that logging must stop. These documents are there with the RDCs in West Nile region but still the logs continue to come out of South Sudan. A’m now unable to talk because its beyond my responsibility. When I see these things happening, I also ask myself why do they permit such practices to continue yet they talked of stopping it, still the logs are coming and are being cleared” Capt. Duku expresses.

Capt. Duku holds county executive directors whom he accesses of connive with officials in revenue department, accountable for the unlawful practices in South Sudan.

Capt. Duku is alarmed of the thriving illegal cross border trade through ungazetted routes, saying it contradicts directives of Presidents of the two countries banning cross border movement due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Concerning logging, if we follow presidential directives to fight COVID-19 pandemic, we are worried, the movement of logs across the border must stop” the liaison warns.

Equally threatened by the increasing movement of people and trucks along the illegal routes, Kweyo village area local council chairperson, Mr. Ray Draciri in a letter, a copy that Red Pepper digital has seen, petitions the Resident District Commissioner, Bob William Labeja to order for halting of the trade route.

“The office of LC 1, Kweyo village is in regret that we learnt illegal logging activities are taking place at Limi, near the South Sudan border, located in my village by unknown company amidst the period of COVID-19 when the country is in lockdown. The company exposes my community at a high risk of COVID-19 because they take some members to work at their site of lumbering in South Sudan and come back to interact with my people” the area chairperson complains in his petition letter.

He notes that the activities have also caused environmental degradation in his village as trees were cut down during road opening for transporting logs from the area of lumbering in South Sudan to the site of storage at Kweyo village in Uganda.

“On a sad note, we learnt that the LC 1 chairperson of Padiga North village has granted permission for the company to transport logs to the market where the sell but I urge the company to consider the recommendation letter of LC 1 Padiga North to be null and void as the project site is in my village and I have a complaint” Mr. Driciri stresses

The village LC 1 boss and the community demandvan explanation on the use of the illegal route.

“My office also wants to know why the porous border is used for this illegal logging to happen without the knowledge of my office and the community” he states.

“The community of Kweyo and Padiga North have co-existed in harmony and peace for a long period of time hence my office is in request to you, to hold the activities of logging until the grievances are resolved to avoid escalation and bloodshed” he emphasises.

In the letter copied to the Moyo District Police Commander, DISO, LC V secretary for production, District forest officer, DLC Metu, LC 2 and the media among other institutions, the area LC expresses his desire for immediate action to this matter.

Irked by a continued creation of illegal entry routes by smugglers, a practice that exposes the community to COVID-19 dangers, Moyo district LC 5 chairperson, William Anyama has taken the matter to president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Mr. Anyama discloses to Red Pepper digital that he has written a letter, attached with several others about illegal cross border activities, including that of Kweyo village LC chairperson and taken to them to office of the President.

“Yes, I got a copy of that letter and I have written to office of the president about it. I also attached so many other documents to the letter. That very one of the LC 1 chairperson, another from authorities from South Sudan and one from the RDC, granting permission for loggers to load logs and transport them. He has even written to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)” Moyo district chairperson gives details of evidences he has presented to State House.

The district boss counts the RDC among those aiding use og illegal entry points for transportation of logs from South Sudan.

“What the RDC is doing is outside the law. First of all, the logs are not transported using the gazetted border points. The formal border point with customs and URA officials is at Afogi but the loggers have opened new illegal entry routes into Uganda. One of the new entries and the largest is from Limi in South Sudan to Kweyo village in Metu Sub county” he points.

Mr. Anyama says.

The logs, after transferring them from South Sudan, are first offloaded at Kweyo before loading onto trucks for the next destination.

“They even store the logs in Kweyo village on Ugandan side of the border. This is illegal because even if Corona virus was not there, this act of using ungazetted entry routes, that poses a lot of threats. Security threats and Health threats to the people, more so the President has said, no more crossing the border” the district chairperson fumes.

He lashes at the act as abuse of office and disrespect to lawful directives from the head of state.

“You see what is happening, it’s just a total abuse of office and abuse of government systems by people who are entrusted with the mandate to provide services, to provide security, to be in charge of enforcing presidential directives, ministry of health guidelines and guideline of World Health Organization. But these officers do not mind about the welfare of the people. They look at how to take advantage of cross border business to make personal gains. Its typically of what happens with the RDC who connives with some security officials in Uganda and South Sudan to enrich themselves” Anyama notes.

Usually, bordering districts like Arua, Koboko, Moyo, Adjumani and Amuru have got access to black market trade but the practice, is done at the risk of cross border COVID-19 transmission.

“We have seen the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in South Sudan. It’s even higher than we have here and how safe are the people in Moyo who go to South Sudan and get back to interact with relatives in Uganda? They go there to log trees and come back to Uganda and mix with the community. Some of the South Sudanese come using the same routes to freely stay among the community in Uganda. They also shake hands as normal. It’s a total mess and they are protected by government security, contrary to the wishes of citizens. The security was supposed to safeguard citizens but they act against the directives of the commander-in-chief, to whom the forces were supposed to pay allegiance” the LC 5 chairperson laments.

According to Anyama, the illegal routes across the border are rampant incidents along Moyo district.

“This is not the first time. The other time, we made an effort to go to Moyo Sub county and found there were many illegal routes to South Sudan. Previously, we went and saw these people in the bushes with their equipment that include tractors, loaders and graders had crossed to South Sudan” he reveals.

Endangered tree species which the government is trying to protect are the target.

The Ministry of Water and Environment had issued a directive, stopping people from harvesting Afzelia Africana and Sheer butter trees which are mostly found along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

Mr. Anyama believes the loggers claim to be cutting trees in South Sudan but ones they are deep in the bushes, they cross to harvest trees on Ugandan side.

“You can’t prove whether they are in South Sudan, Uganda or both sides as the border is not clearly marked in the Bushy areas. As they are also being protected by armed personnel, it becomes difficult for civilians to monitor these people due to fears of an encounter with the security.

The most recent wood logs transported through the illegal entry points were about 15 truck but before that, there were several others.

Unfortunately, in South Sudan, it has become a way of the local authorities to raise revenue to run their government system including paying their workers using proceeds from illegal logging without the knowledge of the Central government in Juba.

“One time, they wanted a company to go and work on their feeder roads in the counties and would pay in terms of logs. Imagine what kind of a contract one would sign! Its a batter trade with natural resources which is so precious yet we are talking about climatic changes. What is so special about South Sudan that can’t affect Uganda? The effect of climate change will not stop at the border” the district chairperson emphasises.

Moyo Resident District Commissioner, Bob William Labeja became furious to Red Pepper digital when conducted to seek comments on the frequent appearance of his name in the illegal logging deals.

“This is again about what! You have made up your position about the logging. Have you proved that there was illegal logging?” the RDC demands.

The RDC’s reaction follows an earlier published by Red Pepper digital where a whistleblower tipped the Anti graft body of the State House to investigate him for issuing permission, directing police and UPDF to release impounded logs.

On contacting him to verify the authorization letter, Labeja told Red Pepper digital that he was in a meeting and would call back later but he failed to date.

Hestating to comment on the subject matter, Labeja recalls a previous incident, claiming Red Pepper digital circulated a viral article about illegal logging in Moyo district.

“No, you can not find out. You remember, you without confirmation, you went viral that there was illegal logging. I thought you, journalists when you are handling a situation you go for fact-finding. When you called me, I told you I’m in a meeting. You mean I should have answered you in a meeting which I was chairing?.

Go with the position of illegal logging. Go with it the way you wanted. Take it the way it is. Why do you call me? No, no, no, no. You, you, you, you go with it. I don’t answer questions on the phone” the RDC bubbles before terminating the call.

TRIPLE CRIMES; illicit deals, on illegal routes at forbidden period of time.

None functionality of state and County governments in South Sudan coupled with lockdown due to global COVID-19 pandemic, offers ample opportunity for a curtail to transact illicit log deals across South Sudan-Uganda borders through ungazetted porous routes.

Illegal entry points along South Sudan border are common and the biggest threats as the country records high COVID-19 cases with increasing death figures.

Adjumani, Yumbe, Moyo, Koboko, Lamwo and Amuru districts that border South Sudan, receive illegal entrants of South Sudanese on daily basis posing the biggest threats to northern region of Uganda.

Similarly, several Ugandans returning home from South Sudan also use the same illegal routes to access their motherland.