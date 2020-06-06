Security nabs Arrow-wielding Patrol Attacker

Police Public Relations Officer for West Nile and North West Nile region, SP. Josephine Angucia

Arua – A suspect behind the shooting of Pt. Iyiga Rashid during curfew night patrols on Friday, has been apprehended.

Pt. Iyiga Rashid, an LDU attached to 59th Battalion, Arua Military unit, was on Friday shot on the head using bow and arrow during night patrols to enforce directives

Jamal Musa, aged 28, a resident of Awindiri, was arrested in a joint operation launched by officers from Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Internal Security Organ (ISO) in Arua town.

The suspect, Mr. Jamal Musa, a night watchman at Honey Pride processing centre in Awindiri area, Arua Municipality, was arrested in the midmorning hours of Saturday 6th June 2020, following a tip-off from some eyewitnesses.

The combined operation today morning in Arua Municipality, Arua district, followed shooting of an LDU private last night.

The victim, a Pt. Ayiga Rashid was the last in the line from behind, on the right hand side of the road.

Forces in the joint patrol were moving in two lines on either sides of the road while telling people to go home since it was curfew time.

Immediately after the incident, the commander of the joint team, OC Operations, Arua Central Police Station rushed the victim to Rhema hospital for treatment.

He was still receiving treatment as the joint team continued to pursue the suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer for West Nile and North-West Nile region, SP. Josephine Angucia says exhibit of bow and arrow were recovered following intelligence-led operation in the area.

She discloses that the suspect is being detained at Arua CPS where the

exhibits are being kept for further management.

“Motive of the act is not yet known but inquiries continue under Arua CRB 1772/2020,” SP. Angucia says.

According to the police spokesperson, the Community of Awindiri area helped so much in sharing information with the security forces leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the exhibits of bow and arrows.

“Police, therefore, commends the Community for the cooperation in this arrest and urge them to continue working with the security forces so as to ensure that such acts of criminality where dangerous weapons are used on fellow human beings are prevented and stopped” she adds.

SP. Angucia stresses that the community is also advised to stop practising acts of violence towards the security forces who are mandated to protect them.