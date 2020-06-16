Rallies Banned! Candidates to Conduct campaigns online as EC rolls out 2020/2021 General Elections Road Map

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama speaks to the press after the launch

Kampala – The Electoral Commission (EC) has, on Tuesday, June 16, rolled out the revised 2020/2021 General Elections Road Map with campaigns set to be conducted online as Uganda tights the grip in the COVID-19 fight.

Speaking at the launch held at the Electoral Body’s Headquarters, Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama revealed that campaigns shall kick off come September 28 through digital media platforms.

We have considered the need to preserved the health of the citizen vis-à-vis their constitutional and democratic right to elect leaders of their choice as guaranteed under the constitution, and we come up with a plan that ensures minimal person-to-person contact under the implementation of the electoral process,” Justice Byabakama revealed

In the new wave of the changes, nomination forms shall be availed online with the aspiring candidates required to front two persons as nominator and seconder.

Byabakama said the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Health considered and adopted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to facilitate safe participation by all stakeholders in the electoral process.

“These emphasise safe practices, which have been customised to elections and electoral process include; practicing social distancing; wearing face masks in public; and regular washing of hands – shall be observed without fail,” Chairperson Justice Byabakama

Political parties have been charged to follow the specific guidelines to select their flag bears ahead of the 2021 General Elections

“We have provided you (political parties) ample time to select your flags bearers while observing set SoPs in alignment to their party Constitution. There should be no excuses expressed,” Justice Byabakama disclosed.

The Electoral Commission shall kick-off sensitization of the masses on the new SoPs to offset the violation of the guidelines.

Some of the key dates in the revised Roadmap are highlighted here below:

No Activity Period 1. Political Party and Organisations to identify flag bearers 22nd June – 21st July 2020 2. Deadline for resignation by public servants wishing to participate in Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Committees Elections 29th June 2020 3. Nomination of Village SIGs (Older Persons, Persons with Disability and Youth) Committees Candidates (see attached detailed for progressive levels up to National) 5th August 2020 4. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Local Government 7th July 2020 5. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Parliamentary Elections 11th August 2020 6. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Presidential Elections 1st September 2020 7. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Parliamentary Elections 12th July 2020 8. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Local Government Councils Elections 6th August 2020 9. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for SIG Representative to Parliament 7th August 2020 10. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Presidential Elections 31st October 2020 11. Period for nomination of candidates for Local Governments, including SIGs 7th – 17th September 2020 12. Nomination of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections 12th – 13th October 2020 13. Nomination of Candidates for Presidential Elections 2nd – 3rd November 2020 14. Harmonisdation of Campaign Programme and Signing of Memorandum 4th – 9th November 2020 15. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Local Government 28th September 2020 –8th January 2021 16. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Parliamentary Elections 20th October 2020 –8th January 2021 17. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Presidential Elections 10th November 2020 –8th January 2021 18. Polling period for General Elections (exact polling dates to be appointed in due course) 10th January – 8th February 2021 2020/2021 General Elections RoadMap

Political parties and their leaders should not jeopardise the lives of their electorate. We will have law enforcement on the watch to ensure the guidelines are followed,” Justice Byabakama disclosed.

The Commission called upon all stakeholders in the electoral process to take note of the various activities that will be conducted under the Roadmap, and especially the respective timelines, so that they participate accordingly.