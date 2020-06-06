President Kenyatta extends curfew, travel restrictions in Nairobi, Mombasa, Mandera by 30 days

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (FILE PHOTO)

Nairobi – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended COVID-19 containment measures including the national wide dusk-to-dawn curfew and cessation of movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan and counties of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

Addressing the Nation from State House on Saturday, June 6, President Kenyatta cited an increase in patterns of infection for the further extension of the curfew and ban of movement in the three regions for 30 more days.

Cessation of movement that had been imposed in and out of Nairobi’s Eastleigh Area, Old Town in Mombasa and Counties of Kilifi and Kwale will however be lifted from Sunday.

“…in view of the successful containment of the disease in the Counties of Kilifi and Kwale, the cessation of movement into and out of the two Counties that is currently in force, shall lapse at 4:00 a.m. on 7th of June, 2020,” said Kenyatta.

He, however, changed the commencement time of the nationwide curfew from 7pm to 9pm and end time from 5am t0 4am, saying this would “accord all Kenyans the opportunity to enjoy a full-day’s work.”

A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya,

President Kenyatta noted that to reopen the economy the infections ought to be contained and be headed downwards.

“The question we must ponder is whether we have met this threshold in order to lift the restrictions. Have the cases of infections taken a downturn, for instance? And the answer is NO. Nairobi and Mombasa are taking the lead with new infections,” he said.

He further pointed out that the country’s health care system is not sufficiently prepared to take on a surge in infections, therefore, it would not be prudent to ease the restrictions.

“Our health care system must be prepared sufficiently to take on a surge in infections. It must not be overwhelmed at any one point during the pandemic. Access to testing, isolation and quarantine must be a bare minimum,” he added.

The Head of State said an Extra-Ordinary session of the National and County Government Coordinating Summit will convene on Wednesday, June 10th to review the effectiveness of the containment measures in contain transmission of the coronavirus disease.