Police officer hires out uniform to Businessman as COVID-19 pandemic bites

Police Constable on the run after renting his uniform to businessman

Mbarara – Police in Mbarara district are hunting for a police officer for renting police uniform.

The on-run officer PC Kibwika attached to Nyakaizi police post in Mbarara municipality.

This was revealed by Lauben Gumisiriza businessman who was arrested dressed in a police uniform.

According to the information after his arrest, Gumisiruza confessed to police that he hired a police uniform from Kibwika at a cost of 10,000 shillings.

When contacted the Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, said that traffic police officers who were manning a checkpoint at mile 6 along Mbarara- Isingiro road nabbed a one Gumisiriza who was riding a motorcycle.

“Yes it is very true police have this afternoon arrested one Gumisiriza aged 24 years who riding a motorcycle and fully clad in police uniform with a passenger on board,” said Kasasira.

Kasasira said that on interrogation Gumisiriza revealed that he is a resident of Nyakabingo cell Kashinya parish Kakanju sub-county Bushenyi district.

He confessed that he had hired the police uniform from a one PC Kibwika attached to Nyakaizi police post in Mbarara at UGX10,000.

The suspect has been transferred from Isingiro district to Mbarara for further management as police is on a hunt of Police Constable Kibwika to be charged with scandalous behaviour.