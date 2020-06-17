Over 700 arrested for violating Directives amid COVID-19 in Maracha

Maracha District Police Commander, ASP Hassan Hiwumbire talking to the press (File Photo)

Maracha – Police in Maracha district have registered a total of 725 arrests since the beginning of the implementation of presidential directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, in March.

Among the arrested people, 69 have been taken to court, 80 cautioned while 576 were released on police bond.

The district police Commander, ASP Hassan Hiwumbire explains that the arrests were done in bars while suspects defy presidential directives found drinking in trading centres, some defy curfew time, and others, boda bodas ride late past time or carry passengers.

Public and private vehicle owners are among those apprehended for defying COVID-19 standard Operating System, saloon and barber shop operators, as well as people defying social distance to gather for prayers, were also arrested.

The police commander defends that large number of the people arrested, have not been prosecuted due to none functioning of some courts.

ASP Hiwumbire links police operations to conduct arrests, to teaching the people to be law abiding and reminding them of dangers of COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they see police in action, it sends them message about COVID-19 pandemic” the district police chief notes.

Amidst complaints of some isolated cases of hard handedness of handling civilians by a section of individual security personnel during enforcement of presidential directives, the forces have remained the most visible and acclaimed actors in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Maracha district also registered some queer incidences of mass and grave defiance to the presidential directives.

One of these was the gathering in Minako village in Ombia Parish Yivu Sub County were thousands crowded to watch suspected apportion of virgin Mary.

Inter clan clash between a community in the Democratic Republic of Congo and that of Rikabu parish in Oluvu Sub County were several grass-thatched houses were set ablaze leaving hundreds homeless, crops destroyed and animals looted was another issue of defiance against cross border movement.

The land conflict that attracted communities along Maracha-Koboko border also portrayed a case of defiance presidential against directives that would earn arrest and prosecution upon the individuals had the police not been lenient to the people.