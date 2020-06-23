Online Elections only Favour Incumbents – Miria Matembe

Women Rights advocate, Miria Koburunga Matembe

Kampala – Miria Koburunga Matembe, an advocate of women’s rights in Uganda has poked holes and portrayed scientific campaigns as being a one-sided game.

Speaking on NBS television, she claims the program of scientific elections only favours the incumbents.

“This program of scientific elections is good for the incumbents but closes off other people who have desires to offer themselves. The NRM is the only party that has rights and power to hold meetings. They go to the State House and use our money” Miria Matembe said.

Recently, the Electoral commission released a new roadmap ahead of the 2020/2021general election.

The new roadmap comes after the halt on election activities since March when Uganda registered its first case of COVID-19. The plan that raised many voices ahead of the January/February 2021 polls, not mention but the former member of the Pan-African Parliament

Miria Matembe: Other political parties have no right to meet unless they ask for police permission that is denied. Miria Matembe asserts that COVID-19 has acted as the best opportunity for people in office, more especially the President. Matembe claims there will be imbalance since the incumbents kept earning during the lockdown. “When you go to Parliament, they robbed us through the supplementary budget. They have been seen, they are known and have everything” she said.

Matembe believes extending 2021 general elections is legally possible and can make sense to the Country.

“The Constitution has a provision to declare a state of emergency for situations like these. Do you think elections are more of an emergency than the poverty? The scientific elections are to the benefit of the incumbents. It would amount to the complete disenfranchisement of the population. If you can remove term & age limits, why not exercise the state of emergency which is for the benefit of the population?, The pandemic this is a situation that calls for a state of emergency. Earlier, the president said that if COVID-19 goes beyond July, we would not hold elections. I do not understand how the president has changed that it is alright to hold elections” she angrily said.

However, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, Ugandan diplomat says that EC is working within the law. it is upon us to say what we need within the law. She confirms that elections are to take place, and argued Ugandans to think differently.

Ugandan Diplomat Lydia Wanyoto Mutende,

Uganda does not have electoral calendar guidelines, we have a revised roadmap. The Electoral Commission just did what their mandate entails. The work of the stakeholders is to sit and say if this will work or not. They are working within the law, it is upon us to say what we need within the law,” Wanyoto

“Can you imagine the voice of postponing the elections? We want to have the elections. More than ever before, this is the time for those of us in this exercise to think differently. We do not have much time to leverage. What we have is goodwill to do something for Uganda. We need to read the laws and see what parliament can do” Wanyoto explained.