NRA Bush hero Brig. Gen. Jackson ‘Bell’ Tushabe dies at 61

Brig Gen. Jackson Bell Tushabe, Director of Victors FC, has passed on at Nakasero Hospital

Kampala – UPDF officer, Brigadier General Jackson Tushabe Bell has passed on, family sources confirm.

R0079 Brig. Gen. Jackson ‘Bell’ Tushabe, breathed his last at Nakasero Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, June 30.

The fierce fight succumbed to multiple organ failure but he had been recently hospitalized.

Bell who participated in the five year bush war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power in 1986, previously served as UPDF 4th Division commander.

In the bush, Bell belonged to the dare devil category of commanders like Jet Mwebaze (RIP), Stanley Muhangi (RIP), Col. Patrick Lumumba (RIP) and Brig. Matayo Kyaligonza.

Last year, he was among officers promoted after his elevation from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General

His death comes barely a month after the demise of another bush war hero, Brig Kasirye Gwanga.