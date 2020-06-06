Nile Breweries, Eskom Plant Trees to Mark World Environment Day

FROM LEFT_ NBL’s Twinamasitko ,Njeru Municipal Council’s Jon Busiku and Eskom’s Risk Manager Kennedy at the Tree Planting Ceremony at Jinja Bridge

JInja – Beer Company, Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) and Eskom Uganda Ltd (EUL), the company that operates and maintains Nalubaale Hydro Power Plant and Kiira Dam near Jinja, joined the world on Friday 5 June to celebrate World Environment Day (WED) 2020.

In collaboration with Njeru Municipal Council under the national theme, “Nature is Speaking, Listen!”, while observing the social distancing directive the team planted trees around the shores of River Nile at the Jinja Bridge.

Thomas Kamphuis, the Country Director Nile Breweries Limited said the company is determined to address the world’s most serious environmental challenges, such as water scarcity and climate change as it celebrates World Environment Day 2020 at its factories in Jinja and Mbarara.

“Brewing quality beer starts with the best ingredients. At NBL, therefore, we acknowledge the need to continue our environmental sustainability journey as we need to work together in order to protect the environment as our product relies on healthy, natural environments and thriving communities,” said Thomas.

According to Kamphuis, as NBL commemorates WED, it wants every employee to be proud of their goals, but more importantly proud of the contribution they make in achieving them. As part of the activities, under the circumstances following the guidelines around COVID-19 prevent, NBL used WED as an opportunity to drive awareness amongst staff, communities, families and colleagues on how to care for nature.

NBL is proud to champion in recycling and re-use of bi-products from its process, efficient use of the natural resources with up to 98% of all its material recyclable. “We have embraced waste segregation in all our operations, right from the source. We ensure employees and contractors are aware of the importance of recycling and clearly label the bins,” said Ashir Mori, Plant Manager Jinja.

For WED 2020, NBL partnered with local councils of Njeru Municipality and corporate companies like Eskom Uganda Limited to plant trees at Jinja Plant and around the Nile Bridge as well as spread awareness on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

At the tree-planting ceremony, NBL team was led by Thomas Twinamastiko, the Company’s Environment and Safety Manager, Kennedy Ggwanga from Eskom-U Ltd and Officials from Njeru Municipal Council by John Busiku, the senior Environment officer.

Celebrated every June 5, World Environment Day is a platform through which the United Nations (UN) promotes worldwide awareness of the environment and develops political attention and action.

It was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, resulting from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. In 1974 the first celebrations was held with the theme “Only One Earth”.

Nile Breweries and Eskom Uganda Ltd, in the previous years have been at the forefront of donating tree seedlings to communities especially in Buikwe and Busoga region which as part of Corporate Social Investments under environment.

In 2018, AB InBev, through all its subsidiaries like NBL, established

four new sustainability goals dumbed “2025 Sustainability Goals” that

span its own operations and extend to its supply chain and beyond —

into the communities where NBL operates.

These 2025 Sustainability Goals aim to deliver a measurable, positive

impact on the environment and our communities as aligned with the UN

Sustainable Development Goals, directly contributing to goals such as

Climate Action, Renewable, Water Access, Waste and Access to Finance.