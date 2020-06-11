Muyenbe- Nakapiripirit road reopened to road users, set to boost trade in region

Nakapiripirit – The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has disclosed that Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road is now open to road users after two months since it was dilapidated by floods.

The road was destroyed by exploding floods which washed away several bridges in Nakapiripirit district leaving the road impassable.

The 117Km road is often used by traffic enroute for Karamoja via Mbale-Sironko.

According to media reports, UNRA secured UGX400b to construct the road in 2019 and is currently repairing the broken culverts on the road because it believes the road will significantly boost trade and contribute to the economic prosperity of the North-Eastern region.

“The motorists can now use the road even if we are still doing repairs but it is usable,’’ Mr. George Sonko, the UNRA Engineer supervising the works said on Wednesday.

This was during a briefing with the State Minister of Works, Peter Lokeris Aimat, who was touring the repair works.

He warned the contractors and engineers to resist from shoddy work because culprits would be arrested and prosecuted since such work puts people’s lives at risk.

“Do a better job that will not put you and your engineering company in trouble. Make sure that all culverts that you are fixing in the roads are of good quality and they can last for some good period of time,’’ he said.

Mr.Lokeris, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Chekwi County in Nakapiripit district noted that many engineering companies have been pushed out of business because of shoddy work.

He also advised the contractors to be more careful with the soil texture of Karamoja saying that most contractors have failed to do a good job on Karamoja roads because they have failed to understand the soil texture in the region.